Three of the hard working Health Care Auxiliary volunteers, Martha Feenstra, Jean Minifie and Jacquie Perrault.

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates 65 years

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary is celebrating its 65th anniversary next week, and they invite you to come into either of their thrift shops for bargains and a look at their history.

Currently the Auxiliary has 110 active volunteers who operate the Thrift Shops and the Loan Cupboard very successfully, says Jean Minifie of the Auxiliary.

If you’d like to volunteer at any of these locations just drop in and leave your name and number and someone will contact you.

“We are able to make large donations to the East Kootenay Regional Hospital and also to our own Health Care Centre because of your support.” Minifie said. “Money is also raised to provide equipment for the Medical Equipment Loan Cupboard, formerly the Nurse’s Loan Cupboard, which operates out of the lower level of the Health Centre.”

Over the years the Auxiliary has made some major donations to East Kootenay Regional Hospital, Kimberley Health Centre, Hospice Society and several others: examples are just very rough estimates.

2011: $50,000.00

2012: $45,000.00

2013: $82,000.00

2014: $95,000.00

2015: $100,000.00

2016: $115,000.00

2017: $88,000.00

“The Auxiliary began a series of scrapbooks in the 50’s and these books will be on display at the shops for everyone to look through and see how much we have grown over the years,” said Minifie. “Also, enjoy cookies and coffee while you browse through the shops.”

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary extends a big thank you to the community, volunteers, donators and shoppers for helping keep Kimberley healthy. Come out and help them celebrate from May 15th to May 19th from 10 am until 4 pm at both Thrift Shops.

