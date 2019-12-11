Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary celebrates volunteers

122 people volunteered this year, and their success was celebrated at the annual Christmas luncheon

Every year the Kimberley Heath Care Auxiliary Thrift Store and Kimberley Loan Cupboard volunteers come together to celebrate their success at their annual Christmas luncheon.

This year the luncheon was held at the Stemwinder on Monday, December 10, 2019.

Mary Davies, President of the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary, says that the luncheon is well deserved after a year of hard work.

“Everyone works so hard, all of our volunteers, and we thought we’d celebrate in their success by hosting a fun luncheon,” Davies said.

Everyone was dressed in their Christmas attire, complete with ugly sweaters. Davies explained that this year there was 122 people who volunteered, around 80 of whom attended the luncheon.

“We also just had some new volunteers come on board, after helping us a few weeks back when the thrift store was overflowing with donations,” Davies explained. “We’re so lucky to have so many people come together in this small community.”

The Auxiliary has been running for 66 years now, helping many local health care initiatives. The location of both thrift stores has changed over the years, but their commitment to the community has not.

In the past four years the HK Auxiliary stores have donated over $360,000 towards health care in the region.

In 2018 the East Kootenay Foundation for health received $50,000 from the Auxiliary for lab equipment.

In 2016, the Auxiliary was also instrumental in the purchase of a permanent MRI machine in Cranbrook, with a donation of $100,000.