Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Donations

Nigel Kitto (RN), Jean Minifie (Health Auxiliary), Louanne Sanderson (Health Auxiliary), Patty Gray (RN) and Tracy Carroll (RN)

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary over the years has made significant donations to the Kimberley Health Centre. Items and equipment purchased by the Auxiliary has improved the comfort and convenience for clients during their visits, as well as increasing access to modern diagnostic tools, helping decrease wait times for various exams.

Recently added to the long list of donations were 2 Pulse Oximeters and a 24 Hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitor, together valued near $5000. A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive tool to quickly measure both pulse and oxygenation status for clients using a painless probe placed on a finger. They are used by Respiratory Therapists on a daily basis and are an imperative tool to assess breathing at rest, during walking tests, and the effects of various medications. Pulse oximeters can also record oxygen levels during the night, and can help in the diagnosis of sleep apnoea, a disorder becoming increasingly more common which significantly impacts quality of life and health outcomes.

24 hour Ambulatory Blood Pressure monitoring is the gold standard for assessing blood pressure. The monitor can be programmed to test at various intervals during the day and night. The monitor is useful to rule out “White Coat Hypertension”, a phenomenon where clients show high blood pressure during care visits, but normal outside of the health centre or clinic. Hypertension is a silent disease, often showing no signs or symptoms.

But none the less, it is slowly damaging blood vessels and organs. Data found during a monitoring period identifies blood pressure ranges, averages and patterns which can help family doctors in prescribing the type and timing of medications if required.

The care team at the Kimberley Health Centre salutes our Health Care Auxiliary for their continued and ongoing support! Their tireless fundraising via the thrift shops in Downtown Kimberley and Marysville as well as other activities is so appreciated, and a fabulous example of Kimberley’s community spirit.

