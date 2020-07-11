Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary reopens thrift shops

Through the operation of its Kimberley Thrift Shops, the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary is able to make substantial yearly donations to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health. Photo submitted

The Kimberley Health-Care Auxiliary is pleased to announce that their two thrift shops are open for business once again. The Marysville Thrift Shop opened last week.. Hours of operation are Monday and Saturday, 1:00 – 4:00 pm, Tuesday through Friday 10:00 am – 4:00 pm. Donations are accepted during business hours, but are limited to six bags per household.

The Kimberley Thrift Shop will opened Thursday July 9, 2020. Business hours are 11:00 am – 3:00 p.m. Donationations will only be accepted at the back alley entrance, in order to allow donations to be quarantined for 72 hours. Donations may be made by appointment; call 250-427-4020 during business hours.

“Our volunteers are eager, ready and willing to serve you, and have missed you during the past few months,” said Ann McBain, Thrift Shop Coordinator. “Some procedures are in effect to protect our volunteers, many of whom are in the vulnerable sector for COVID-19. Customers will be required to wear masks – disposable masks are available for purchase at the entrance.”

“The Kimberley Health-Care Auxiliary welcomes your patronage for donations and also for shopping with us – together our non-profit operations donate up to $100,000 annually for health care initiatives in the East Kootenays. We thank you for supporting your local community.”