Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store celebrated the retirement of four dedicated volunteers who have been with the organization for an accumulative 75 years.

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement after many years of dedication and hard work.

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store has two locations in Marysville and Kimberley, and both rely on volunteers.

Coordinator for the Marysville Store, Janna Hoel says that last year the two stores raised $85,000, with proceeds going directly back into the community; the hospital and health care.

“We would like to thank these four ladies for all of their dedication and hard work over the years,” said Hoel. “[They] will surely be missed.”

Since four key members are retiring, Hoel says they are actively looking for new volunteers. The commitment involves three hours per week and volunteer duties include being a cashier and sorting through donations. The two stores accept donations on an ongoing basis wether it is through their boxes located outside or through cash donations.

If you wish to volunteer or get involved, contact Hoel at 250-427-9345.