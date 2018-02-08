Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement.

On Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store celebrated the retirement of four dedicated volunteers who have been with the organization for an accumulative 75 years.

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement after many years of dedication and hard work.

The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store has two locations in Marysville and Kimberley, and both rely on volunteers.

Coordinator for the Marysville Store, Janna Hoel says that last year the two stores raised $85,000, with proceeds going directly back into the community; the hospital and health care.

“We would like to thank these four ladies for all of their dedication and hard work over the years,” said Hoel. “[They] will surely be missed.”

Since four key members are retiring, Hoel says they are actively looking for new volunteers. The commitment involves three hours per week and volunteer duties include being a cashier and sorting through donations. The two stores accept donations on an ongoing basis wether it is through their boxes located outside or through cash donations.

If you wish to volunteer or get involved, contact Hoel at 250-427-9345.

 

Marysville Store Coordinator Janna Hoel presenting the retirees with their gifts (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).

Previous story
Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program
Next story
Choral workshop at Selkirk

Just Posted

Kimberley relies too heavily on residential, business taxes, Mayor says

CAROLYN GRANT Kimberley is a community that is heavily reliant on property… Continue reading

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan MacKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

Urban deer translocation study wraps up

Study tracked urban deer removed from four communities in the East Kootenay.

Choral workshop at Selkirk

Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Driver caught trying to sneak into HOV lane with mannequin

Port Mann RCMP confiscated the very silent passenger

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Fraser Valley wineries respond to Alberta premier’s sour grapes

Winery operators shocked to be caught in the middle of pipeline dispute

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Trudeau looks to lure tech talent, capital north in San Francisco visit

Prime Minister’s visit includes a sit-down with Amazon’s CEO Jeff Bezos

Lululemon CEO resigned in part due to romantic relationship with designer

Laurent Potdevin resigned from the top spot and from Lululemon’s board of directors

Most Read

  • Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store bids farewell to four long-time volunteers

    Pat Cox, Shirley Osborne, Betty Daigle and Marlene Shannon recently announced their retirement.

  • Choral workshop at Selkirk

    Professional singer Allison Girvan conducted a workshop with the Selkirk Choir last week.

  • Para Alpine World Cup races rescheduled due to weather

    Races scheduled to take place on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 have been rescheduled for the weekend.