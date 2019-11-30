Employees from the Kimberley Royal Bank are pictured alongside KHCA volunteers, who spent hours sorting through donated items. (Photo submitted by Ann McBain, KHCA)

Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store thanks volunteers for hours spent sorting donations

Kimberley Royal Bank and the Kimberley Go Girls spent days sorting items alongside KHCA volunteers

At the beginning of November, members of the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop (KHCA) found themselves overwhelmed with the amount of donations they were receiving.

Ann McBain, who is the Head Coordinator for the Kimberley Thrift Shop and sits on the Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary Board of Directors, put out a call for volunteers asking for help to sort all of the donated items.

A few weeks later, employees from the Kimberley Royal Bank and the Kimberley Go Girls answered the call and spent many hours helping KHCA members and volunteers sort the many donations.

“The Kimberley Health Care Auxiliary (KHCA) Thrift Shop on Howard street would like to say a huge thank you to two different organizations who volunteered their valuable personal time to help sort through the staggering pile of donations in our shop on November 23 and 24, 2019,” said McBain in an email to the Bulletin.

On Saturday, November 23, five members of the Kimberley Royal Bank joined forces with three thrift shop regular volunteers and worked 25 hours. On Sunday ten Kimberley Go Girls joined in with four thrift shop regular volunteers and worked another 48 hours.

McBain explained that bags were sorted, sellable clothing tagged and put out for sale, organizing the clothing racks at the same time. The huge pile of donations was reduced to a tiny fraction of what had been there at the start of the weekend.

“The KHCA makes significant donations yearly that support health initiatives throughout the East Kootenays and the Board would like to extend a huge thank you to these wonderful ladies who donated their personal time to such a worthy cause,” McBain said.

Those wishing to continue donations should keep in mind that the shop is run entirely by volunteers that have to sort through each item. The KHCA asks that donated items are clean and in good working condition when they arrive at the store.

Also, do not leave donated items outside of the door when the thrift shop is closed. Both thrift shops operate five days a week from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.. Shifts are three hours long, either from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or 1p.m. until 4p.m.. Marysville has recently added a Monday shift, 1p.m. to 3p.m..

Anyone who wishes to volunteer at the thrift shop going forward contact Ann McBain at amcbain115@gmail.com or call the thrift shop at 250-427-4020.


The Kimberley Go Girls are pictured alongside KHCA volunteers, who spent hours sorting through donated items. (Photo submitted by Ann McBain, KHCA)

