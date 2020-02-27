Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank yearly report

In addition to the regular hamper program, the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank provides holiday hampers at Christmas. Bullletin file

The Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank recently held its Annual General Meeting and President Donna Purvas delivered her report on the year’s operations.

The report covered the calendar year from October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

“The Helping Hands Food bank has had a very busy year,” Purvas told those attending the meeting. 542 regular food hampers (1288 people) and 303 emergency hampers (726 people) were distributed. The Food Bank continues its mission to provide healthy nutritional food to the needy within our designated area, including Meadowbrook, Wycliffe, Wasa, Fort Steele, St. Mary’s Lake, TaTa Creek and Skookumchuk. during our 2018 Christmas Hamper Program we distributed 123 hampers which included 204 adults and 100 children.

“The operations of the Food Bank are overseen by an elected Board of Directors. The Directors set policy, prepare budgets assess the effectiveness of the Food Bank Program and also engage in fundraising.

“Volunteers are the backbone of the Food Bank. they are generous, caring community members, who are guided by the Food Bank code of ethics, as established by the Canadian Association of Food Banks. No volunteer or director is paid. the Food Bank survives on donations, both monetary and in goods from the community and surrounding area, and fundraising projects carried out by the Board of Directors. We have been involved with the Food Recovery Project since July of 2018.

“Membership in the Food bank is open to those who pay an annual fee of $5 and agree to abide by the Food bank policies as established under the Provincial Societies Act. Members in good standing are entitled to vote at the AGM.

“All clients must meet eligibility requirements set by the Board of Directors. Trained screeners determine each client’s eligibility. Once approved, a client may be eligible for a hamper every 60 days. Emergency hampers are available for crisis situations and drop-ins are welcome any time. The needs of children and special diets are always accommodated. The Food Bank is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“Trained volunteers ensure that food and supplies are ordered, schedules prepared, applications screened and filed, and statistics collected. All efforts are made to accommodate the special needs of our clients.”

Purvas also reported that Food Bank directors worked with Becky Pelkonen from Handspun Consulting to develop a strategic plan to improve the Food Banks activities both day to day and long term. A new computer system was also implemented.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to the Directors and volunteers for their valuable commitment of time and expertise to keep the Food Bank operating at such a high successful level. A special thanks to the merchants and the community for their continued support of the Food Bank.

“We continue to search for individuals to serve not he Board of Directors. The board of Directors meet the second Wednesday of every month.”

