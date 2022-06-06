Kimberley Heritage Museum presents A Salute to Her Majesty the Queen

Kimberley Heritage Museum is gearing up for a great summer with a new exhibit, “A Salute To HMQ (Her Majesty the Queen)” and an anew look to the Gift Counter . Even Brutus the Bear has been given a new look! The Museum is open from Mon. to Fri., 1 to 4 pm until June 30th. Starting July 1st we are open 9 am to 4:30 pm, Tues. to Sat.