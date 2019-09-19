Kimberley Heritage Museum produces fundraising calendar

The Kimberley Heritage Museum has put together a new fundraising calendar featuring historic pictures of Kimberley.

The front features the old North Star Hotel on Spokane Street, and inside chronicles the history of Kimberley’s hockey, schools, downtown and much more.

The calendar is on sale now for only $10 with all proceeds going to the Kimberley Heritage Museum. You can pick up a copy at the Museum or at the Kimberley Bulletin Office.

As of October 1, go online at kimberleybulletin.com/contests for a chance to win monthly prizes. You don’t have to buy a calendar to enter the contest, but you’re going to want to pick up this piece of Kimberley history.