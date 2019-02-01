Kimberley history: The Way it Was

In 1960 school uniforms are considered

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum Archives

Kimberley News January 27, 1960

School Uniforms Proposed by P.T.A.

Kimberley may set a precedent in the province if the parent teacher associations are successful in inaugurating a system whereby the students would be required to wear uniforms to school.

A spokesman for Selkirk-McKim parent teacher association told the News the organization felt the great variety of clothing worn by the students added nothing to the character, personality, ability or general school spirit of students.

He said the clothing problem was becoming increasingly difficult as far as parents were concerned because of the high cost and the increasing demands of students for more and better apparel.

As a result parents meet the majority of the students requests for something new, even though they cannot afford it because they fear children may develop an inferiority complex if not dressed as well as their companions.

The parent teacher association, continued the spokesman, agreed the uniforms decided upon could be made in any style becoming to the boy or girl and need not necessarily be one of a military cut.

He said they could possibly simulate the present near uniforms which consist of jeans and slacks worn by the majority of students.

It is also the feeling of the association that the general appearance of any school is enhanced by a smart uniform worn by the students in attendance.

The question of uniforms for schools is not a new one as it has been discussed by parent teacher councils, parent teacher associations and school boards in British Columbia and several other provinces periodically over a period of several years.

Spokesman for the Selkirk McKim Association said that even though much investigation and discussion in the matter of uniforms had already ensued the subject would be thoroughly aired from all angles, following a panel discussion “are school uniforms beneficial.”

Teachers, parents, students and all interested persons will have a chance to voice their opinions at a meeting which will be held in the McKim library, February 3 at 7:30 p.m.

