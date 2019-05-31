Kimberley History: The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS May 18, 1960

Super-Valu to Open June 2

In just two weeks Kimberley’s brand new Super-Valu store is scheduled to open.

Men are working against time toward the final wind-up of installations before produce will be brought in.

Spaciousness is one’s first impression on entering the store. Five double display racks lined with shelves take up most of the center floor space but between each display, there is ample room for shopping buggies to pass with ease.

Shelves are designed so that goods displayed on them will be within easy reach of the average person. Installation of fluorescent lighting is being completed and uninterrupted lines of lights, the full length of the building will give a day-light effect at all times.

Colour schemes are in delicate pastel colours, one wall pink and another yellow. The other two sides are fully glazed.

Counter ends are also painted in light colours, one blue, green, beige, pink and yellow.

Double length illusion is achieved by the addition of eight foot mirrors the full width of the building directly opposite the front entrance off Ross Street. The entire building contents are reflected in them.

Check-out counters will be installed soon at the main entrance.

Down the center and parallel to the display counters, a frozen food unit has been installed. There is a cooler for perishable vegetables along one wall and shelves and racks for those not requiring cooling.

Lions Donate $1,000 To Pioneer Lodge

Kimberley Lions will donate $1,000 to Pioneer Lodge, $625 of which was raised through the recent TV Liono.

The balance of the $375 will be taken from a reserve fund.

Almost $15,000 is needed to complete another unit at the lodge which has a waiting list at present.

Donations from individuals and organizations are being sought in order to build the unit.

It was hoped if enough money were forthcoming, work would get started this year.

Pioneer Lodge is maintained by the city and houses pioneer senior citizens of the community.

E.K. High School Track Meet At Cranbrook

Kimberley’s two high schools will carry the defending torch to Cranbrook Friday, when beginning at 9:30 a.m. and continuing through to 5:00 p.m., 50 events will compete in another East Kootenay high school track meet.

Last year’s Selkirk-McKim aggregate topped the one day meet by walking off with the honours in junior boys’ and intermediate girls’ aggregates. Ties for senior boys and junior girls aggregate insured the victory.

Linda Betcher was 1959’s star entry winning all three events participated in by junior girls. A stellar performance again is expected of Linda even though she has moved up to intermediate. Gale brown is highly rated this year to cap the intermediate girls’ 75 yard heat.

The cup, emblematic of track meet supremacy has been in Kimberley’s hands three times since its inception in 1929.

Miss Cynthia Jones, coach of junior team, is the girls’ high jump record holder. Miss Jones made a jump of 4’10”.

Kimberley’s returning stars will include Vivian Pighin, Brenda Wilson, Carole Smith, Lynn Danskin, John Lang, Al Brown and John Joes, who placed second in last year’s intermediate boys 220 yard race.