Kimberley history: The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS August 3, 1960

First Polio Victim Reported

First polio victim in Kimberley this year, is the little four year old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George plant, Archibald Street, who was taken to hospital about a week ago.

The paralytic-type polio affected her one leg and she is still hospitalized and in the care of Dr. J.M. Shaw. Her condition has improved considerably during the week.

Despite rumours, officials say no other cases have been reported in the immediate district.

And The Rains Came Down

After more than 28 days without any rain Kimberley and district was blessed over the weekend with over an inch of rain.

What has been termed as a most terrifying storm by pioneer residents started Sunday evening when the heavens opened up and pull out all corks.

Torrents of rain washed sand and gravel off hills throughout the city and many residents had their homes flooded with heavy clay, mud and water.

One of the worst spots in the city was the hill leading to Swan subdivision where the water was unable to escape because of the recent paving program and it converged on a couple of homes.

One lady and her son shovelled hopelessly against the water that gurgled around her children’s bedroom window and flooded the basement.

Lightning and thunder accompanied the rain and a power outage added to the evenings confusion.

Monday morning the city set to work cleaning up thinking the storm had been a blessing even though it did provide hardships to some.

Monday evening shortly after 8:00 p.m. another electrical storm was launched with the power going out again. Heavy rain started once more and before an hour had gone by a city grader was called out to the Swan Subdivision hill i order to save homes from being flooded out.

Tuesday morning old Sol once again poked his nose out and returned the season to normal.

Study Sprinkling Regulations Here

City council will investigate the possibilities of invoking sprinkling regulations, although there is apparently a good supply of water available.

Investigation of the reported water shortage followed a letter from the Chamber of Commerce asking what measures the city is taking to alleviate the low water pressure in many areas of the city.

Alderman Beduz reported the areas most seriously affected by the low water pressure were the Alcan Motel, Happy Valley and Morrison Subdivision.

He said the Alcan Motel area is now satisfactory as work has been done in the district.

A. Watson, works superintendent, told council Morrison Subdivision would be taken care of by the new water lines being laid along with the sewer project this summer. Happy Valley residents will also have relief as council last night approved transfer of the money set aside for water in the new CM&S subdivision to be used to install a new pump house at Happy Valley.

Mr. Watson said material to construct and equip the pump house will be ordered immediately.

Alderman J. Glennie suggested restrictions of watering be imposed at least in the daytime.

He reported water running over boulevards and down sidewalks and roads all hours of the day and night.

He suggested residents should use a little more discretion in their use of water and have a little more consideration for their fellow neighbour.

Council members agreed unanimously that it was the abuse of water use that caused the low pressure and water shortage and the problem could be solved by the people themselves.

Mayor C. Thompson remarked that the water situation was not one peculiar to Kimberley alone but is evident in most areas.

He said it is just a matter of educating the people in the use of water and if they do not adapt themselves to restrictions on their own then restrictions must be placed by council in order to protect all residents.

In the Engineers report submitted to the city last year by Amcotts Sturrock and Amcott it was reported the water supply in Kimberley was more than adequate when computed on a per capita basis.