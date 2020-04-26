Kimberley History: The Way it Was

Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives

KIMBERLEY NEWS April 19, 1961

Trap & Skeet Move Mooted

Relocation of the trap and skeet grounds is being looked into by the trap committee of the Kimberley Rod and Gun Club, headed by Jack Stewart.

In conjunction with the 17th Field Squadron, they will investigate the future possibility of relocating the trap grounds to a site near the old ski cabin. The army is studying the feasibility of using the site for a rifle range and the Rod and Gun Club to be able to tie into the arrangement for a trap ground. The property is owned by CM&S.

Over $140 was realized Sunday at the opening trap shoot of the season, held at the present grounds near Marysville. In addition to the large entry list, a large crowd of spectators showed keen interest in the shoot.

Members of the Ladies Auxiliary to the local Rod and Gun Club served hot lunches and coffee.

Regular Wednesday night shoots will not commence for several weeks.

Suggests Driver Training Course

The British Columbia Safety Council has asked for the opinion of Kimberley school trustees on a driver training course as an extra curricular activity of the schools.

The board will approve institution of the course through the schools, provided trustees are under no obligation either financially or through provision of instructors. Instructions would also have to be given after regular school hours.

Specifications of the safety council for setting up driver training classes are very rigid; instructors must be fully qualified and there must be a control vehicle used.

Move is in keeping with the recommendations set forth in the Chant report on the Royal Commission on education.

The safety council would like to have the approval of the board to allow students to take the course at their own expense or through the help of a sponsoring body, with the interested teachers to become instructors.

Tourist Bureau Building To Remain On Present Site

It will not be necessary to remove the tourist information bureau from its present location on Super-Valu lot, for at least a year.

Russ Lytle, publicity chairman for Kimberley Chamber of Commerce upon earlier request from Super-Valu management, had made arrangements to have the building moved across the road to the Sullivan Hotel.

Officials of a coin operate3d wash had been negotiating with the grocery store management for the site.

Word has now been received that except for removal for blacktopping, the building may remain for the season. It is shortly to be painted and made attractive for the coming tourist season.

history