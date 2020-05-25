Kimberley history: The Way it Was

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS May 31, 1961

“City Crews Control Rampaging Creek”

Mark Creek which went on the rampage here Friday and Saturday, has now receded putting an end to fear of flood.

“Everything is now under control,” said Larry Musser who is in charge of city crews during the absence of Al Watson, general superintendent.

Sandbagging gave way Friday night above the center channel which is the shallowest part of the creek and patrol crews worked feverishly for several hours reverting the water into its proper channel with added sandbags.

If water gets behind the cement at this point, it could cause extensive damage by washing away banks and undermining foundations.

The Archibald Street bridge was closed for a few hours Sunday as city crews operated a cat and drag line to change the course of the water.

Water had started to wash away rock and gravel from around the abutment of the bridge but Mr. Musser said changing the water’s course at that point was only a precautionary measure since it has a very large and strong foundation.

Twelve men were required to work 12 hour shifts beginning Saturday until the high water was brought under control. McKenzie Street footbridge was never closed to foot traffic.

“Challenging “Times Ahead”

“There is no question that Kimberley and the Consolidated Mining and Smelting Company operations here are on the threshold of great possibilities,” W.S. Kirkpatrick, company president, told 11 board directors at a luncheon in the Elks’ Hall Tuesday afternoon.

Though he remained optimistic for future developments, he emphasized that the big problem is to sell company products in markets where the competition is intensifying acutely. He added that “we are going to have more challenging times than ever before experienced in the history of the company.

“our future,” he continued, “depends on the skill and incentive genius of our staff. At the same time he commended the company staff for a “great job holding down costs wherever possible and in setting records in productivity.”

W.G. Jewitt, vice-president in charge of mines, who introduced president Kirkpatrick, pointed out in his opening remarks that the company started from small beginnings and had the enterprise to acquire the Sullivan Mine. That kind of enterprise, he said, was still being shown today by the company.

He reminded directors the mines have been very well operated and managed throughout the years, giving reasonable profits. Exploration is being carried out, he hastened to add, in excess of immediate requirements.

Hammering home the fact the Sullivan Mine is a long term operation, he pointed with pride to the developing industries such as the fertilizer plant and the pig iron smelter, which will be expanded in the very near future.

On behalf of the city council and citizens of Kimberley, Mayor Clem Thompson welcomed the visiting company directors and officials.

“Kootenay Transfer Sold To Fontaines”

The business of Kootenay Transfer, owned and operated for about 17 years by Mr. and Mrs. William Therriault, has been sold to the Fontaine brothers, Leo and Robert.

They will take over the business officially tomorrow. Both men have worked for Mr. Therriault; Robert for about 10 years and Leo about six and are familiar with the operation which sells coal and does trucking.

They are the sons of Mr. and Mrs. Omer Fontaine. Mr. and Mrs. Therriault plan to work exclusively on their ranch three miles beyond Marysville. They also plan to build a home sometime in the future.