Kimberley history: The Way it Was, May 1961

COURTESY OF THE KIMBERLEY HERITAGE MUSEUM ARCHIVES

KIMBERLEY NEWS May 3, 1961

Board Receives New Govt, $100 Thousand Grant

An additional grant of $100,000 to school district No. 3, from the department of education, will mean a saving of $21,000 to Kimberley city taxpayers.

The reduction is effected through the government’s new grant system which has reduced the district’s total of previously non shareable items of approximately $175,947 to about $76,000 this year.

This will reduce the school mill rate from 24 last year to 21 mills this year, for the city. This saving will be passed on to the city taxpayers, showing an overall reduction of the total mill rate.

The rural area, Chapman Camp and Marysville school taxations will be increased slightly, owing to the cancellation of the three mill differential which went into effect at the recent session of the legislature.

Largest increase of $28,000 for the rural area, is through this year’s taxation of the new steel mill. But for the amount being taxed the new plant, Marysville, Chapman Camp and rural residents would have felt the three mill increase considerably more. The $28,000 increase will bring the rural area’s share of school costs up to $269,000.

Chapman Camp’s increase despite the additional provincial grant, will amount to $500 and Marysville’s to $200.

Marysville school mill rate will still be less than last year because of the village’s overall increase of total assessed values of about $40,000.

Figures have been computed from a finalization of the 1961 school budget, of $422,200 by the department of education, which was released last night at a meeting of school trustees.

RCMP May Be Reduced

Kimberley’s eight man RCMP force may be cut to seven due to the low rate of accidents, juvenile delinquency and other crime requiring police supervision.

City council will contact the RCMP district superintendent at Nelson and ask that the force be decreased by one man.

Last year at a request from Corporal Blakewell, city council approved the addition of an extra man to the force. He said it would be necessary with extra construction men in the city. He also stated it would help supplement the force when officers were off duty during holidays and illness.

Much study has been given the situation and council feels the extra expenditure per year of approximately $4,200 is not necessary. If and when the situation arises that additional policing is necessary they will reconsider.

At the present time the city pays for six men. The two others are not the responsibility of the city.