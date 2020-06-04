Kimberley in 1923

Back in the 1920’s the Cranbrook Herald had a Kimberley news section. Local historian Dave Humprhies has put together a synopsis. Let’s dive into 1923.

Kimberley News

June 8th 1923

Mr. Frank Cosgriff left for Rossland on Tuesday.

Mrs. E. S. Shannon was hostess at the tea hour on Saturday.

On Monday a number of the children celebrated the holiday by having a party at the home of Mrs. Tofelt.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Carlson motored to Wasa to attend the dance there last Friday.

Mrs. Guy Malaffey, after spending a few days with her mother Mrs. Handley, has returned to her home in Cranbrook.

Tuesday evening, Mr. Duncan Morrison was pleasantly surprised by about thirty-five of his friends who came to offer birthday greetings.

A dance, under the auspices of the Catholic club of Kimberley will be given Monday June 11th. Everybody come and enjoy the good music.

“Judge” Alex Berry J.P. was successful on his second attempt, in tearing himself away from Kimberley. He has taken a lease on the Granite Poorman claim near Nelson, and will spend the next two months prospecting.

The first Catholic mission ever held in Kimberley was conducted last week by Rev. Father Moriarty. Despite the inclemency of the weather a very large crowd attended regularly. Father Moriarty is a very fluent speaker and his instructive and impressive sermons were enjoyed by all present. Father Moriarty closed the mission on Sunday morning and left for Creston, where he will resume his missionary duties.

KNIGHTS OF PYTHIAS LODGE INSTITUTED TUESDAY LAST … Tuesday evening, June 5th, marked the grand opening of North Star Lodge No. 56, Court of Knights of Pythias. The meeting was held in Handley’s hall and was well attended. About twenty members of the Order came from Cranbrook to assist at the opening. A number of new members were initiated and the officers were elected. The court will hold regular meetings every Thursday in Summers’ hall.

J. Bryan is doing a lot of chimney construction on the many buildings being erected around the town.

Brown’s Stage will take Watches, Clocks, Jewelry, etc., for repair to Leigh the Jeweler, Cranbrook. Leave work at Dimor’s Cafe.

That the Chevrolet car meets with favor in the Kimberley district is evidenced by the fact that Mr. Looney of the Kimberley garage readily disposed of his carload of superior models. Mr. Looney has several more coming to complete his allotment—these will not be more than sufficient to meet his requirements.

E, Leigh, who has opened up a watchmaking business and jewelry store in Cranbrook, has made arrangements with the Brown & Morley stage to accept packages for delivery to him in Cranbrook. Watches, clocks and jewelry sent in for repairs will receive prompt attention, and returned as soon as completed. Mr. Leigh has been with Raworth Bros, since 1917. He guarantees all repair work entrusted to him.

The Cranbrook baseball club met with somewhat of a surprise and disappointment on Sunday last at Kimberley when they were taken into camp by Kimberley in a schedule game of the East Kootenay baseball league, the score ending 5 to 1 in favor of Kimberley. The game was played at Lindsay Park and considering wet weather previous’, the ground was in good shape. The afternoon was an ideal one for baseball. Kimberley scored four runs in the fourth inning and added another in the sixth, Cranbrook getting their one tally in the fifth. The game was never really in doubt after the fourth inning, as Horne, with splendid support in the field, uncorked a mysterious slow hall that the Cranbrook batters could not solve, occasionally putting over a fast one just to show that his arm was still going strong. Mitchell pitched a good game for Cranbrook but the miners gathered in 12 hits off him while the visitors only managed to garner 8 off Horne. Cranbrook made some costly errors one of which enabled Cosgriff to circle the diamond for a home run. Kimberley’s fielding was excellent and of the old players it would be difficult to single out any one individually, they all played their steady game. Of the new players, Horne and McBride showed up well and Garland although lacking somewhat in experience caught a good game J. McMahon ran for Grant who had a sore leg. Cranbrook showed up well in the field, but a few errors in the infield at critical moments cost them at least two runs. Sullivan, although out of the game for some years played a splendid game at second and made a couple of one hand catches that brought applause from the fans. This puts Kimberley at the head of the league.

Messrs. Jones & Doris, of Cranbrook are making excellent progress with the construction of the liquor vendors headquarters.

KIMBERLEY MAN IS ACQUITTED OF CHARGE OF THEFT … The case of theft which has been pending for some time against John Dobson of Kimberley came up for final hearing at Cranbrook on Wednesday before judge Leask at the court house. The defendant was accused of stealing from John Larsen, an axe, a saw and other tools. The case rested principally on the identity of an axe which was found on Dobson’s premises which the defendant claims he found, but the handle of which had been changed since it was in Larsen’s possession. Upon examination and trial it was found that the supposed original handle would not fit the head of the axe and the case was therefore decided in favor of the defence. The property alleged to have been stolen was part of the contents of Victor Larsen’s place, which was broken into while he was sick in hospital at Cranbrook. John Anderson was the only witness for the defence, while Victor Larsen gave evidence for the prosecution. H. W. Herchmer conducted the case for Mr. Dobson while G. J. Spreull represented Mr. Larsen. J. Price Green was down from Kimberley in attendance.

Mineral Claims “Prune,” “Jam,” “Rasp,” “Straw,” “Onion,” “Plum,” “Apple,” “Orchard,” “Harvey,” “Acme,” “Apex,” “Sims,” “Zenith,” “Spider Fr.,” “One Fr.,” “Another Fr.,” “Wren,” “V. A. D. Fr,,” “Pollox,” “Castor,” “Wolf,” “Hutax,” “Pebecco,” “Snap,” “Gold Dust,” “Sergeant,” Lieut.,” “Corporal,” “Batman,” “Captain,” “Sapper,” “M. O. Fr.,” “W. A. A. C.” —MINERAL CLAIMS Situate in the FORT STEELE Mining Division of Kootenay District; Where located — On Sullivan Hill, near Kimberley. TAKE NOTICE that The Consolidated Mining & Smelting Company, of Canada, Limited, Free Miner’s Certificate No. 40194-C, intend, sixty days from the date hereof, to apply to the Mining Recorder for a Certificate of Improvements, for the purpose of obtaining a Crown Grant of the above claim. And further take notice that action, under section 85, must be commenced before the issuance of such certificate of Improvements. Dated this 24th day of April, A.D. 1923. THE CONSOLIDATED MINING AND SMELTING CO., OF CANADA, LIMITED, Per E. G. Montgomery, Agent