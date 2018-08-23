Kimberley Kaleidoscope opens with a great concert

JOHN ALLEN

The Kimberley Arts Council presented another outdoor concert and dance last Saturday evening. Unusually at a Kimberley outdoor music concert, it was smoky, but it was forest fire smoke (not that other stuff) which hung in the air to heighten the ambiance.

The local band, Riff, who’ve been together for a year and a half, led off at 6 p.m. with their soft rock. The group’s lead singer Cindy Lou Muise, with her very fine timing, held center stage. Guitarists Robin Douglas, Rob Young and Barry Pasiechnyk with drummer Marty Musser laid down some great backups and, yes, riffs. This local group was a pleasure to listen to on a pleasant evening.

Feature artist Buckman Coe, who Craig Hillman introduced as a “global fusion artist”, presented a few solo numbers for the large audience, using his incredible singing range and smoothly accompanying himself on guitar. The fun really began when the MonkeyDragon band members, Adam Shaikh on keyboard and synthesizer, plus the sax and trombone players, joined him to wonderfully interweave their full, haunting and wandering sounds.

As always, the dance area (wish we could say ‘floor’) was full of cool moves with folks softly swaying and grooving.

These outdoor concerts and dances are definitely becoming part of the Kimberley summer scene.

It was a memorable summer evening and a very pleasant escape from our forest concerns.

Still coming up this week as Kaleidoscope continues:

• Spoken Word with Ivan Coyote and local writers, August 23.

• “Arts on the Edge” Exhibition Opening, Gala Reception, 14th Annual Adjudicated Regional Exhibitions for Established & Emerging Artists. August 24, 7:30 pm, Centre 64 Gallery & Studio 64.

• “Bag it!” Textile Workshop with Eco Artist Darcy Wanuk. August 25, 10 am – 1 pm, Studio 64

• Children’s Festival, August 25, 10 am – 1 pm, Kimberley’s Platzl

• “The Bix Mix Boys” in Concert (Bluegrass) , August 25, 8 pm, Centre 64