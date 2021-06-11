Kimberley kids invited to join summer reading club at Public Library

The Kimberley Public Library invites kids of all ages to join the 2021 BC Summer Reading Club. This year’s theme is Crack the Case! Registration is free and starts at the library on June 15th. Kids receive a reading record to help keep track of their summer reading fun. And, if they complete the program, they will be awarded a medal at the end of the summer!

The BC Summer Reading Club motivates kids to read (or be read to) regularly, which helps to maintain or improve their reading skills while school is out. It makes reading fun by inviting kids to read what they want and when they want. The expert staff at the Kimberley Public Library can help kids find just what they like, whether it’s a print book, audiobook, e-book, or magazine.

The BC Summer Reading Club is sponsored by the British Columbia Library Association, with financial support from Libraries Branch, Ministry of Education, and CUPE BC.

For more information, and to learn about other free library activities for kids, call the Kimberley Public Library at (250)427-3112, outreach@kimberleylibrary.ca or visit their website:http://Kimberley.bc.libraries.coop

READ MORE: Kimberley Public Library re-opens doors to the public



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter