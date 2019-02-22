Kimberley Kritters Pet Boutique to host fundraiser for Ginger’s Legacy

The Sip and Thrift event will be raising funds for the local society.

Kimberley Kritters Pet Boutique is hosting a Sip and Thrift event on March 7 to raise funds for Ginger’s Legacy Animal Welfare Society.

The fundraiser will take place on Thursday, March 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shed in Kimberley’s Platzl. All proceeds will be going towards Ginger’s Legacy Animal Welfare Society which helps local animals and their families.

Erin Thompson, Owner and Operator of Kimberley Kritters, says that community is very important to the local pet store and fundraising for charity is a major focus for their business.

“We have such a wonderful, supportive community that really supports local business and we want to pay it forward as much as we can,” said Thompson.

She adds that Ginger’s Legacy was started in 2015 by Bunnie Klassen, after her beloved dog Ginger passed away.

“She [Klassen] decided to start a charity in Ginger’s honour to help seniors and disadvantaged people get financial support for vet bills, food, supplies and give emotional support,” said Thompson. “GL also helps re-home and rescue pets from homes where their owners may no longer be able to care for them, or have passed away.”

Ginger’s Legacy’s board consists of six members, and Thompson is the Vice President. They also have a growing team of volunteers that they hope to continue to build upon, as they are always in need of help for fundraising initiatives, says Thompson.

To participate in the event, you must either provide a donation of gently used clothing items (clothing, shoes, bags, jackets etc.) or pay a $5 entry fee at the door.

The donation can be of any size, however items much be in good condition, washed, clean and ready to be sold. They are accepting women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

Kimberley Kritters asks that all donations are dropped off in advance of the event, no later than Friday, March 1. All of the items will be split into racks of $2, $5 and $10.

For more information check out the Sip n Thrift event page on Facebook or visit the Ginger’s Legacy website at www.gingerslegacysociety.com.



