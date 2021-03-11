One of the fairy houses constructed by Kayla Wilson.

Kimberley Library launches Fairy House and Gnome Home contest

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson was out around town on Tuesday, March 9 distrbuting fairy house kits to any local businesses around Kimberley who want to particpate in a fun challenge she has organized.

Wilson has built around 140 Fairy or Gnome houses, using countless crating items sent to her from her grandfather Jack Nixon from Barry, Ont.

Wilson’s grandfather passed away last April, and his birthday falls on the March break. Wilson said he “broke out” of his care home, mid-COVID at 94 to ship all of the materials out. Each box features a birdhouse he built and then a variety of craft supplies for people to add and make them unique.

They can also add their own supplies, there aren’t any rules to the contest.

“The idea is that even though we’re all the same, we’re all different and that’s what makes us awesome,” Wilson said. The original structure in each box is the same, but who you are and your creativity will come out and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

This project is part of the Library’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming and Wilson hopes that the whole spectrum of Kimberley, including its business community and its youngest and oldest residents will participate.

Participants have until April 1 to get their submissions in. You can send photos of your completed project to outreach@kimberleylibrary.ca

The entries will be judged by a panel of children and seniors and prizes will be awarded. If you don’t get your project completed on time, Wilson said the Library still wants to see what people have done with their kits.

Alternatively, people are able to write a poem, song or story about their fair/gnome house and send that in too.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Just Posted

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. vaccine rollout: Seniors aged 85+ can register for COVID immunization Thursday

Originally, registration for 85 to 89 year olds was expected to open Monday, March 15

Minister Adrian Dix looks through a copy copy of phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan looks on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 42 new cases of COVID-19

Fourteen people in the region are currently in hospital with the virus, five of whom are in intensive care

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson, along with daughter Delila and dog Maple, delivering fairy house kids to businesses around Kimberley, fun craft projects to honour her grandfather Jack Nixon. Paul Rodgers photo.
Kimberley Library launches Fairy House and Gnome Home contest

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson was out around town on Tuesday,… Continue reading

Kimberley Tourism executive director discusses upcoming spring break. Paul Rodgers file.
Tourism Kimberley prepared for busy spring break following successful Family Day

As spring weather begins to settle in and spring breaks draw near,… Continue reading

Master of Time: Sanford Fleming, inventor of Canada’s six time zones.
(Sigh) Remember to set your clocks forward

Once again we are forced to move our clocks ahead. Plus, a brief history of Daylight Savings Time in the East Kootenay

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about COVID-19 vaccination program at the B.C. legislature, March 8, 2020. (B.C. government)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine begins arriving in B.C.

Another 531 cases, 51 variants, confirmed in B.C. Wednesday

Victor Osborne, 102, of Nanaimo, who was born during the Spanish flu pandemic and took part in an influenza A vaccine trial while in the Royal Navy in 1934, will get his first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday, March 15. (News Bulletin file photo)
102-year-old B.C. veteran born during our last pandemic books his COVID-19 shot

Victor Osborne is no stranger to new vaccines

A pharmacist prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine at a pharmacy prototype clinic in Halifax on March 9, 2021. The CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
B.C. government won’t release Telus contract on vaccine appointment call centres

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix were repeatedly asked during question period

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Nighttime performances scheduled to take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday this month

The virtual 2021 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference meets virtually March 8 to 12.
B.C. tourism sector targets ‘Mission Possible’ during virtual conference

Tourism Industry Association of BC and the BC Hotel Association co-host conference March 8 to 12

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A passenger bus involved in an accident along a logging road Friday night is carried from the crash scene by a tow-truck near Bamfield, B.C. on Saturday, September 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coroner says lack of seatbelts a factor in fatal Bamfield bus crash

2019 rollover killed two 18-year-old University of Victoria students during a field trip

Sam DiMaria, owner of Bella Rosa Orchard, examines his harvest in September. (Phil McLachlan - Kelowna Capital News - File)
Funding initiative aims to boost sales for B.C. farmers, food producers

B.C. government’s initiative helping companies market their products as local

(Black Press Media files)
160,000 individuals, couples still waiting to receive their BC Recovery Benefit

Finance ministry says that 2.3 million people have applied so far

Most Read