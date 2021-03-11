Kimberley Library launches Fairy House and Gnome Home contest

Kimberley Public Library programmer Kayla Wilson was out around town on Tuesday, March 9 distrbuting fairy house kits to any local businesses around Kimberley who want to particpate in a fun challenge she has organized.

Wilson has built around 140 Fairy or Gnome houses, using countless crating items sent to her from her grandfather Jack Nixon from Barry, Ont.

Wilson’s grandfather passed away last April, and his birthday falls on the March break. Wilson said he “broke out” of his care home, mid-COVID at 94 to ship all of the materials out. Each box features a birdhouse he built and then a variety of craft supplies for people to add and make them unique.

They can also add their own supplies, there aren’t any rules to the contest.

“The idea is that even though we’re all the same, we’re all different and that’s what makes us awesome,” Wilson said. The original structure in each box is the same, but who you are and your creativity will come out and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

This project is part of the Library’s STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) programming and Wilson hopes that the whole spectrum of Kimberley, including its business community and its youngest and oldest residents will participate.

Participants have until April 1 to get their submissions in. You can send photos of your completed project to outreach@kimberleylibrary.ca

The entries will be judged by a panel of children and seniors and prizes will be awarded. If you don’t get your project completed on time, Wilson said the Library still wants to see what people have done with their kits.

Alternatively, people are able to write a poem, song or story about their fair/gnome house and send that in too.



paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin

