Kimberley Library offering coffee chats and a fine-free October

The Kimberley Library is hosting a friendly and informal Coffee Morning on Friday 7th October at 10.15-11.15am. This Friday will feature local guest speakers Lorna Locke and Suzanne McAllister presenting their wonderful bike trip adventures through Belgium and Holland. Guests are invited to sit back and enjoy a cup of tea, coffee and cookies on offer and kindly donated by Lief Fossum at Kimberley Save-On-Foods.

The staff at Kimberley Library hopes this event provides an opportunity for older adults to visit the library and engage in a relaxed and informative gathering.

Friday Coffee Mornings will continue the First Friday of every month – next one is on Friday November 4th at 10.15-11.15am with local miner and author Bill Roberts.

In other library news, the Kimberley Library is pleased to announce that it is going fine free for overdue library books and materials starting on Friday October 7th. During the thanksgiving month of October, the library is accepting a non-perishable food item for every $10 in fines to waive existing fines.

Donations will go to the Kimberley Helping Hands Foodbank.

Staff at the Kimberley Library have a commitment to make library resources and information freely accessible to everyone. The fine free initiative is a way to remove barriers and encourage all people living in Kimberley and the surrounding area to visit, enjoy and use our wide variety of library programs, excellent resources and services.