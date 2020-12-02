Kimberley man starts GoFundMe for urgently needed wheelchair accessible van

Christopher and his caregiver Bev. Photo submitted.

Christopher Green, a Kimberley native currently residing in Tata Creek, has launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to purchase an urgently-needed van to accommodate wheelchair transportation.

Green is originally from Kimberley. After spending some time living in Lethbridge, he moved back home and moved to Tata Creek to live with his caregivers Kerry and Bev Leggatt.

“Unfortunately we discovered after we’d already made the arrangements that there’s no transportation,” Green explained to the Bulletin. “Slight problem.”

Currently, whenever Green needs to get around, say to go into town for a medical appointment, he says they risk injury, either to himself or one of his caregivers while getting him into the back of the truck.

“That is a major problem,” he said. “I’m 185 pounds and they have to lift me into a lifted pickup truck and so you can imagine how difficult that is on all of us.”

Besides just the necessary trips like for medical appointments, Green is also hindered in many other personal and social ways by this current difficulty in getting around.

“I’d love to join the Lions Club, I’d like to get a job, I’d like to be able to go out to visit my friends and family, but right now it’s just too dangerous to get me in and out of the pick up truck,” he said. “Essentially, until I get the van I’m stuck.”

Green says he has the perfect van already picked out, and the GoFundMe target is specifically set up to get him what he needs for the purchase price.

“It’s in perfect shape, it runs well, I’ve actually been inside it, it’s perfect,” Green said. “But I’m on a limited income so it’s going to be rather difficult for me to pay for it. and there is no for funding for the province from the federal government that we’ve been able to locate so I’m kind of doing this on my own sort of deal.”

He started the fundraising page about two weeks ago and so far has raised $2500 of his $7800 target, which is heartening, but it’s become a time-sensitive issue.

“It’s encouraging but the sooner we get the van the better, because we may have to move again,” he explained.

The Lions Club of Kimberley has chipped in $1500, Green says and The Nest in Marysville has donated as well.

The link to Green’s GoFundMe page can be found here: https://gf.me/u/y82rsh


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The van Chris hopes to raise funds to purchase. Photo submitted.

Chris testing out the potential new van with his caregiver Kerry. Photo submitted.

Previous story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

Chris testing out the potential new van with his caregiver Kerry. Photo submitted.
Kimberley man starts GoFundMe for urgently needed wheelchair accessible van

Christopher Green, a Kimberley native currently residing in Tata Creek, has launched… Continue reading

Jim Webster displays one of the 50 ski chairs he recently purchased from the Resorts of the Canadian Rockies (RCR). After around 50 years of use at the Kimberley Alpine Resort, Webster is now selling the chairs for $500 each to raise funds for a local parks project. Paul Rodgers photo.
Jim Webster sells vintage Kimberley Alpine Resort ski chairs for park fundraiser

Marysville resident Jim Webster recently came into possession of some Kimberley history;… Continue reading

(stock photo)
Josh Dueck named Team Canada chef de mission for 2022 Beijing Paralympics

An acclaimed Paralympic champion with local roots has been named to a… Continue reading

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 uses walking sticks while walking up a hill, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Interior Health reports 83 more COVID-19 infections overnight

46 cases are now associated with a COVID-19 community cluster in Revelstoke

The Kimberley Nordic Club has outlined their plans for a safe season of winter sport amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo courtesy of Kimberley Nordic Centre.
Kimberley Nordic Club details plans for safe season of winter sport

The Kimberley Nordic Club has released their plan to re-open for the… Continue reading

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BIG SALMON ranch in Washington State. (Center for Whale Research handout)
Non-profit buys Chinook ranch in hopes of increasing feed for southern resident killer whales

The ranch, which borders both sides of Washington State’s Elwha River, is a hotspot for chinook salmon

Gaming content was big on YouTube in 2020. (Black Press Media files)
What did Canadians watch on Youtube during isolation? Workouts, bird feeders

Whether it was getting fit or ‘speaking moistly,’ Canadians had time to spare this year

(Needpix.com)
Fraudsters projected to use pet scams to gouge over $3M from customers: BBB

The pandemic heavily contributed to the number of puppy scams

Most Read