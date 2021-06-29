Kimberley mourns passing of Adi Unterberger

The City of Kimberley is mourning the loss of Adi Unterberger, the Yodelling Woodcarver. Mr. Unterberger liked nothing better than greeting tour groups in the Platzl with music and jokes.

“With heavy hearts we learn of the passing of Kimberley ambassador, Adi Unterberger, the Yodelling Woodcarver,” said a statement from the City of Kimberley. “Adi made an incredible impact on the City of Kimberley and helped shape our community into what it is today. As the voice of the Platzl cuckoo clock, we will forever remember Adi’s contributions and smile each time it plays. His talent and passion for Kimberley will live on.”