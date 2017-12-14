The Kimberley Nature Park is the largest municipal park in British Columbia

Kimberley Nature Park launches new video

The Kimberley Nature Park Society has launched a new video, an Introduction to the Kimberley Nature Park. The five-minute video was shot in a variety of locations within the park, in all four seasons.

Nature Park Society members were given a sneak peak at the video at their AGM at the end of November and it is now available for all to see.

Also at the AGM, the Society elected new board members. The board is now made up of: Kent Goodwin, President; Ingrid Musser-Okholm, Secretary; Naomi Hummeny, Vice-President; Lisa Rowlands, Treasurer; Rob McInnis, director; John Henly, director; Cliff Erven, director; Lou Bedard, director, Frank O’Grady, director; Rod Chapman, director; and Gary Hicks, director.

Previous story
Local artist donates painting to Kimberley City Council

Just Posted

Kimberley Nature Park launches new video

The Kimberley Nature Park Society has launched a new video, an Introduction… Continue reading

A change in the weather is coming, says Mainroad

Mainroad Communications has issued a weather update stating that the the stable… Continue reading

Local artist donates painting to Kimberley City Council

Anton Zanesco has a vision to include Bootleg Mountain in Kimberley’s branding.

McKim students give to Food Bank

By Carolyn Grant… Continue reading

Josh Dueck named to BC Sports Hall of Fame

Kimberley’s Josh Dueck, Paralympian, innovator, and an inspiration to many, has been… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting

When just saying ‘I’m from Newtown’ can be a cross to bear

Woman charged after altercation injured baby in Toronto

Charges have been laid after a four-month-old baby girl was critically injured in Toronto

Anderson extends invitation to Liberal voters

Interim B.C. Conservative party leader invites “disenfranchised Liberal voters” to join his party

Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil announces retirement

Veteran Ottawa Senators forward Chris Neil spent 15 seasons with the NHL team

Trudeau’s office confirms staffer being probed over allegations

PMO confirms staffer being probed over allegations of reported “inappropriate behaviour.”

Police kill gunman north of Toronto

Police shot and killed a gunman during a hostage situation at a bank north of Toronto

#MeToo at work: B.C. women share horrifyingly common sexual assaults

It happens to more people than you might think and impacts women inside and outside of the workplace

Most Read