Kimberley Nature Park launches new video

The Kimberley Nature Park Society has launched a new video, an Introduction to the Kimberley Nature Park. The five-minute video was shot in a variety of locations within the park, in all four seasons.

Nature Park Society members were given a sneak peak at the video at their AGM at the end of November and it is now available for all to see.

Also at the AGM, the Society elected new board members. The board is now made up of: Kent Goodwin, President; Ingrid Musser-Okholm, Secretary; Naomi Hummeny, Vice-President; Lisa Rowlands, Treasurer; Rob McInnis, director; John Henly, director; Cliff Erven, director; Lou Bedard, director, Frank O’Grady, director; Rod Chapman, director; and Gary Hicks, director.