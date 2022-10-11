Kimberley Nature Park Society’s Annual Golden Larch Hike

Kimberley Nature Park Society offers you a chance to get out on the trails to enjoy our lovely Larch trees before they shed their needles. The annual Golden Larch Hike will take place on Sunday October 16 and is suitable for all walkers. Usually the larch are at their golden best at this time of year but this year, it seems they are waiting for some frost to bring on the brilliant yellow and bronze shades. The various willows and shrubs, with the various greens of the conifers add to the fall hues.

There are two starting points so you chose which way to hike in to Dipper Lake, both starting at 9:00am Meet at the Nordic Centre for a mainly flat hike for 4 hours. Or you can meet at the junction of St.Mary Road (6.8km) and Matthew Creek forestry road for a short car pool then a moderate hike for approximately 3 hours. Both parties will meet at Dipper Lake for a snack, a chat, and where you have the option of exchanging car keys with a friend before hiking out the other route. Always a popular end-of-season outing, join us for this hike to Dipper Lake and some good outdoor exercise with friends before the wind strips those golden needles for another year and the cooler weather sets in.

We have two Larch species in this area. In the lower valleys where we live, we are surrounded by the tall, stately Western Larch and at this time of year they are at their golden best, interspersed with the different green shades of the pines and firs. The various willows, aspens and shrubs add to the colour mix with their yellow and red fall hues. Away up in the mountains, the Alpine or Lyle’s Larch have almost finished showing off their brilliant golden shades on their twisted branches. Up there they are already covered with a dusting of snow. Both of our Larch species shed their colourful needles in the fall and leave us with a golden carpet to hike on before the frost arrives.

Gather your family and the friends you have in your ‘bubble’, take the sensible COVID-19 precautions, bring your refreshments, a bear spray, and plan to be out there for a while chasing the colours. Bring your dog if you have control and you can ensure he will not bother other walkers. Be responsible for yourselves, come with suitable clothing for the weather and be prepared to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in fall. For information call Struan Robertson 250-427-5048.