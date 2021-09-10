Kimberley non-profits invited to apply for 2022 community grants

The City of Kimberley is opening the application process for the 2022 Community Grants Program.

Each year the City supports volunteer community-based organizations by budgeting an amount not exceeding two per cent of the municipal tax levy to be given to provided to qualifying — although groups must apply yearly to explain how the money was spent the previous year — and project event grants, which can include both cash and in kind services.

The grants are available to not for profit community organizations and registered charities.

All applications and information can be found here.

Deadline to apply for a community grant is October 15, 2021.

All applications can be forwarded to:

Pamela Walsh, Manager of Communications & Community Development, 340 Spokane Street, Kimberley, BC, V1A 2E8, Email: pwalsh@kimberley.ca

