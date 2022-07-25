Kimberley Nordic Club supports student athletes

It may be the heat of summer, but cross country skiers train all year. Marielle Ackermann (right) took a break from training to accept a $1,000 cheque from Kimberley Nordic Club Treasurer Jeannie MacDonald. Marielle will use the funds to attend the University of Vermont on a combined academic / athletic scholarship next year. Nela Buchar also received a $1,000 bursary at the Selkirk graduation ceremonies in June. Nela will use the funds to facilitate her transition to post-secondary studies in 2023.