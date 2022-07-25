Jeannie MacDonald and Marielle Ackermann. Submitted photo

Jeannie MacDonald and Marielle Ackermann. Submitted photo

Kimberley Nordic Club supports student athletes

It may be the heat of summer, but cross country skiers train all year. Marielle Ackermann (right) took a break from training to accept a $1,000 cheque from Kimberley Nordic Club Treasurer Jeannie MacDonald. Marielle will use the funds to attend the University of Vermont on a combined academic / athletic scholarship next year. Nela Buchar also received a $1,000 bursary at the Selkirk graduation ceremonies in June. Nela will use the funds to facilitate her transition to post-secondary studies in 2023.

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

Just Posted

The fire is on south side of St Mary Lake Road.
Fire activity picking up in Southeast, including new start on St. Mary Lake Road

Jeannie MacDonald and Marielle Ackermann. Submitted photo
Kimberley Nordic Club supports student athletes

Accepting the cheque from Rotarians Roger Rodermond and Hans Von Bloedau is Joanne Lamb from Healthy Kimberley. Joining her are people from the most recent Healthy Kimberley project - the Swan Sub Park - Todd Larsen, Opal, Maeve and Cabot Larsen and Jeff Rees.
Rotary donates $5000 to Healthy Kimberley

Derek Stoughton and Arne Sahlen. Carolyn Grant photo
Life with a marching band