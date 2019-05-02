Dunja Bond’s second place photo, ‘Sweet Dreams’ (Dunja Bond photo).

Kimberley photographer wins 2nd in national competition

Dunja Bond came in second place in the Canada-wide portrait competition.

Local photographer Dunja Bond, who is a member of the Kimberley Camera Club, has won second place in the 2019 Canada-wide portrait competition with the Canadian Association for Photographic Art.

Bond, who originally hails from the Netherlands, won second prize for her photo of a newborn baby titled ‘Sweet Dreams’.

Bond says she is very proud to have received second place in such a large competition.

“I’m part of the Kimberley Camera Club and they enter us into all the competitions,” she said. “I’m proud of course. I’ve never won any [competition] as major as this.”

Bond says that she’s been specializing in newborn photography for the past five years, while her experience with photography goes much further back.

Bond moved to Kimberley a year ago, while before that she was living in Scotland. She has worked as a photographer in both Europe and Canada, and has completed many courses including newborn safety.

“Through patience, fun and silliness I am able to bring out the best in a child’s personality, and capture those magical moments as they grow through life,” Bond explains on her website.

She adds that she will soon be opening her business up in Kimberley and will be available for portrait sessions. To see the winning photos for the Canada-Wide portrait contest click here.


