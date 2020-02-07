Kimberley pianist offering free lessons for charitable donations

Kimberley pianist Arne Sahlen was a self-described ‘intense-admirer’ of Don Davies, who passed away last summer.

“He led an extraordinary life of physical-action triumphs, musical mastery, love for family and friends, and heroism facing grave health challenges,” Sahlen said.

He says a passage from Davies’ 2009 book ‘The Challenge of Change, Finding Meaning and Purpose in Your Life’ goaded him to make an offer especially for adults.

“Davies wrote that it’s never too late to learn a new skill. “Take those piano lessons, make that music CD, write a book, go sailing…”

I read those insightful words again in an article about Don,” says Sahlen. “and felt compelled to honour his wisdom and legacy. I offer four piano lessons to any adult, pay not to me but by donating to your favourite charity.”

Sahlen finds a special joy in working with adults. “It’s a terrific brain-stimulus along with all the musical aspects of piano playing. In fact, our East Kootenay Performing Arts Festival gives the Bud Abbott Certificate to each adult entrant – and to adults only.”

Lessons can be in person or on social media. Sahlen teaches in Kimberley, Cranbrook and Invermere. “There’s no obligation afterward,” he said, “but if Don Davies says do it, then do it!”

Sahlen can be contacted at arnesahlen@hotmail.com, home 250-427-2159, cell-text 250-540-4242, or on Facebook.

