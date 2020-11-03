Kimberley Pipe Band cancels trip to Netherlands

Once again members of the Kimberley Pipe Band face disappointment as a planned trip had to be cancelled. The band had been fundraising to play at a ceremony commemorating the liberation of the Netherlands by Canadian forces. That trip was scheduled for this past spring and it had to be cancelled due to COVID-19.

But it was still hoped the event would be rescheduled for 2021 and the Pipe Band continued to make plans. Unfortunately, they have now learned that organizing committee in the Netherlands has decided to cancel the event indefinitely.

“We received amazing support fundraising, in the form of grants and donations and would like to thank the City of Kimberley, the Kimberley and District Community Foundation, as well as all the businesses, service groups and individuals who donated funds, services and time,” the band said in a press release. “Current public event and travel restrictions preclude us from planning, but we would like to reassure all of our patrons that the fundraising money has been set aside to fund a future band event.”