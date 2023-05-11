Kimberley Pipe Band catches up with old friends

The Kimberley Pipe Band attended the Spring Fling in Kelowna last weekend. Photo submitted

The Spring Fling for B.C. pipebands returned after pausing several years for COVID and the Kimberley Pipe Band was delighted to attend.

This past weekend the Pipe Band traveled to Kelowna to join in their 100th anniversary celebration and competition. Starting with the Friday night meet and greet, which was the first time they’ve had a Spring Fling since pre-Covid, so lots of catching up took place.

Saturday started with an awesome mass band parade through downtown Kelowna, pipe band competition in the park in the afternoon and finished off with an excellent dinner complete with dances and skits.

