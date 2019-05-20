Kimberley Pipe Band win Dress and Deportment

The band is currently fundraising to help with their trip to Holland in the Spring of 2020.

The Kimberley Pipe Band travelled to Nelson last weekend to help the Nelson’s Kootenay Kiltie Pipe Band celebrate their 100th Anniversary alongside 11 other pipe bands. The weekend was filled with a band competition, dancing and a massed parade through Baker Street. See the pipe band perform at the Highland Dance Year End Show on Tuesday, May 28 at Centre 64 starting at 7 p.m… The band is currently fundraising to help with their trip to Holland in the Spring of 2020. Bandmembers are selling 50/50 tickets for a $10,000 first prize as well as planning a fundraising event at the Kimberley Conference Centre on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Contact any pipe band member for more information or to purchase tickets. (Submitted file)

Wildsight presents: Invisible rivers beneath our feet with Dr. Ric Hauer

Most Read