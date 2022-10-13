Kimberley Public Library celebrates Library Month

October is Library Month and the Kimberley Public Library is continuing events that celebrate libraries.

In addition to coffee chats and fine relief with a food bank donation, the Library will be hosting a Love Your Library event on Saturday, October 15. Between noon and 4 .m. they will be coffee and cookies for all, a create your own bookmark station for children and a draw to win one of three children’s book bundles.

The Library’s in person fall programs have started again and include Children’s Storytime, Lego Club, Learn and Play, Board Game evenings, Tech Talks for adults and an adult coffee and guest speaker series.

Included in library programs are Interlibrary Loans to bring in books and audio-visual resources that KPL does not have in its collection. Approximately 6,000 items a year are brought in for Kimberley Library patrons. They also offer the use of free public computers and self-serve documeny scanning, printing, faxing and laminating services for a minimal fee.

Contact the Library at 250-427-3112 for details regarding any of the above programs and services or send an email to staff@kimberleylibrary.ca

