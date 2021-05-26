Kimberley Public Library reopens

The Kimberley Public Library has reopened to the public after being closed to only curtsied pickup during the provincial wide ‘circuit breaker’ to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Like so many other services and businesses, we have really missed our clients and encourage everyone to come in, browse, print, fax, and use our computers again,” said Library Director Karin von Wittgennstein. We still offer curbside service if anyone needs. They just need to call 250-427-3112, or email staff@kimberleylibrary.ca to arrange pickup. As we carefully open up again in BC, I hope everyone remembers to stay safe and be responsible.”

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

