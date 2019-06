The award was given out at the recent Kimberley North Star Quilters Society annual quilt show.

Gish hand pieced 95 per cent of the quilt, her version of the ‘Lucy Boston Classic’. The blocks were individually hand pieced and then sewn together by machine.

Sharon Blackmore of Airdrie, Alberta quilted the quilt using a computerized long arm quilting machine.