L-R Tanis Rye, Haleen Johnston, Lorna Willey, Maureen Price, Linda Hunt

Kimberley quilters bring smiles and quilts to Pines residents

Shown above are North Star Quilt members who participated in a project to make quilts for the Kimberley Special Care Home – The Pines. These quilts were made with love to bring some smiles and joy to some very deserving seniors. Others who participated include Marge Biggs, Ruth Goodwin, Karen Proudfoot, Mary Frick, Eileen Dean, Pat Halbauer, Margaret Graham, Pat Wellings, Jan Simmonds, and Val Carey.

BC SPCA annual Wildlife-in-Focus photography contest ends soon

