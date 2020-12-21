Kimberley RCMP help out a family each Christmas

For years the Kimberley RCMP officers, civilian and municipal employees and their families have come together to help make one family’s Christmas extra special. The local RCMP detachment collaborates with community partners to identify a family within the community they serve and protect who is deserving of some extra festive cheer around the holidays.

Cst. Gord Skulnec,who organizes the event, gathers details and determines the family’s needs around the holidays, including what the individual interests are for each of the children in the household. The detachment employees contribute to this special cause and the presents are all wrapped and delivered either by RCMP members or the partner agency.

