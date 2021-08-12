Kimberley RCMP member and veteran receives Quilt of Valour

Another veteran has received a Quilt of Valour in Kimberley.

“It was an absolute honour and a privilege to present Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney with a Quilt of Valour last week,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Mlitary Ames, who also presents Quilts of Valour throughout the Kootenays. “Chris served in the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly 17 years. He continues to serve us all as a local RCMP member. Thank you Chris for your continued dedication and faithful service.”

