Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney, and current member of the Kimberley RCMP, received a Quilt of Valour last week. Photo submitted

Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney, and current member of the Kimberley RCMP, received a Quilt of Valour last week. Photo submitted

Kimberley RCMP member and veteran receives Quilt of Valour

Another veteran has received a Quilt of Valour in Kimberley.

“It was an absolute honour and a privilege to present Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney with a Quilt of Valour last week,” said Cindy Postnikoff of Mlitary Ames, who also presents Quilts of Valour throughout the Kootenays. “Chris served in the Canadian Armed Forces for nearly 17 years. He continues to serve us all as a local RCMP member. Thank you Chris for your continued dedication and faithful service.”

READ: Wrapping veterans in Quilts of Valour

READ: Veteran donates three quilts to Quilts of Valour after receiving her own


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Theft of cherished kayak led to several acts of giving, says Abbotsford mother

Just Posted

Rt’d Sgt Chris Mahoney, and current member of the Kimberley RCMP, received a Quilt of Valour last week. Photo submitted
Kimberley RCMP member and veteran receives Quilt of Valour

Megan Reiser (left) and Sue Cairns (right), of the Cranbrook Climate Hub, are pictured out front of MP Rob Morrison’s office on Monday, August, 9. They presented their artwork to the MP, along with a few asks surrounding climate action. (Submitted file)
Local organizations call for immediate climate action from leadership

Mark Creek in Kimberley is at minimum flow this August. Paul Rodgers file.
City of Kimberley adjusts water restriction bylaw as province warns of drought

Live music returns to Studio 64 this fall. Kimberley Arts Council file
Kimberley Arts Council announces fall concert series