Kimberley RCMP staff joining Ride Don’t Hide

On June 23, 2019, Canadians from coast to coast are riding to connect to one another and to their communities, and will join the national conversation on the importance of mental health for all—and we will be among them!

Ride Don’t Hide is a nationwide fundraising bike ride that brings mental health into the open and raises critical funds that support CMHA programs in their own community that help Canadians take care of our mental health.

Because we all deserve to feel well, whatever our mental health experience.

When we don’t talk about our emotions or our mental health, we feel alone and don’t reach out to get the help we deserve or need.

RCMP Kimberley employees are proud to participate in Ride Don’t Hide and you can show your support with a donation to: www.ridedonthide.com. Help us bring mental health into the open so we can all get the support and help we need to thrive!

“As police officers we regularly deal with traumatic and difficult situations. By participating in the ride and raising awareness, we can deal with the challenges that we as first responders and others face” Sgt Chris Newel, Kimberley RCMP Detachment Commander.

Six Kimberley RCMP officers along with two municipal employees will be taking part in Ride Don’t Hide and biking 60km or walking 10km. Several will also be participating in the Round the Mountain event. Look for us there!