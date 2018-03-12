Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding ways to support those refugees that have lost everything and continue to roam throughout the world.

“We are pleased with the work we’ve done,” said KRRG Chairperson Peggy Frederikse. “Our sponsored family is well on their way to integrating into Canadian society. KRRG and our generous supporters and volunteers have been working over the past year with the family who have recently moved to a larger urban centre to pursue employment opportunities and cultural needs.”

We wish the family all the best on their new adventures in their new city. KRRG thanks the Kimberley community for your generous contributions and support for the family. Kimberley is a great place to be with quality healthcare, education and welcoming families which proved to be a great place for a “soft landing.”

With this experience in mind, KRRG is moving forward to sponsor a refugee family or individual. Upcoming fundraising events include the 3rd Annual International Dinner at the Green Door, March 24, 25, 26 (tickets available at the Snowdrift) and the Wasa Spaghetti Supper with the Wasa Lions Club on April 21 (for more information contact Wilma Harding – 250-427-1767). In addition, the Kimberley Bottle Depot (1685 Warren Avenue) continues to accept recycling on behalf of KRRG – you are encouraged to drop off your empties as a donation.

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group welcomes new volunteers, members and supporters. We are currently in need of a Volunteer Coordinator. If you are interested in sharing your expertise with the community, please contact Peggy Frederiske, Chair, at pfrederikse@gmail.com.

Stay tuned on KRRG’s Facebook and KimberleyRefugees.ca to find out what other good work is being done!