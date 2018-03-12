The KRRG provided assistance at the Kimberley Community Fall Fair as a fundraiser last fall.

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding ways to support those refugees that have lost everything and continue to roam throughout the world.

“We are pleased with the work we’ve done,” said KRRG Chairperson Peggy Frederikse. “Our sponsored family is well on their way to integrating into Canadian society. KRRG and our generous supporters and volunteers have been working over the past year with the family who have recently moved to a larger urban centre to pursue employment opportunities and cultural needs.”

We wish the family all the best on their new adventures in their new city. KRRG thanks the Kimberley community for your generous contributions and support for the family. Kimberley is a great place to be with quality healthcare, education and welcoming families which proved to be a great place for a “soft landing.”

With this experience in mind, KRRG is moving forward to sponsor a refugee family or individual. Upcoming fundraising events include the 3rd Annual International Dinner at the Green Door, March 24, 25, 26 (tickets available at the Snowdrift) and the Wasa Spaghetti Supper with the Wasa Lions Club on April 21 (for more information contact Wilma Harding – 250-427-1767). In addition, the Kimberley Bottle Depot (1685 Warren Avenue) continues to accept recycling on behalf of KRRG – you are encouraged to drop off your empties as a donation.

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group welcomes new volunteers, members and supporters. We are currently in need of a Volunteer Coordinator. If you are interested in sharing your expertise with the community, please contact Peggy Frederiske, Chair, at pfrederikse@gmail.com.

Stay tuned on KRRG’s Facebook and KimberleyRefugees.ca to find out what other good work is being done!

Previous story
Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Just Posted

Alana Ramsay places third in super-G at Paralympic Games

Ramsay grew up skiing at Kimberley Alpine Resort

Dynamiters lose game 4 to Columbia Valley

Game Five tonight at Civic Centre

Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding… Continue reading

The great Amos Garrett with Julian Kerr Live at Studio 64

Keith Nicholas, chair of the Live at Studio 64 committee, has booked… Continue reading

Lennan Delaney elected president of arts council

At its annual general meeting on Tuesday, March 6, the members of… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

B.C. man pleads guilty to 2011 murder of teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies complete comeback and Lewis lawyers up

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

French couturier Hubert de Givenchy dies at 91

Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Canada will not bend to U.S. steel tariff pressure in NAFTA talks: Freeland

Federal comment comes after Trump excluded Canada and Mexico from the tariffs

Five dead after helicopter crash in New York City’s East River

The private helicopter was doing a photo shoot

Most Read

  • Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group plans for 2018

    Kimberley, BC/ Kimberley Refugee Resettlement Group (KRRG) continues to focus on finding…