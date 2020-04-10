Nadin Dunnigan. Pixabay

Kimberley Rotarians will deliver groceries from Save On Foods

Kimberley Rotarians have volunteered to deliver groceries from Kimberley Save On Foods on Tuesdays and Thursdays to those who have difficulty getting out themselves.

City Councillor Sandra Roberts said she and Mayor Don McCormick were talking about what they could do to help people out, and with both of them being members of the Kimberley Rotary Club, the idea to use Rotary volunteers came up naturally.

‘Don and I have been working with the manager of Save On and she said if people call orders in, her staff will have them ready,” Roberts said.

“I have about eight or ten people lined up to deliver, who are able to do it on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

The service is mainly for people who are infirm, health compromised or otherwise unable to get out.

Roberts says those looking to use the service, just call Save On and they will work out a delivery time with you. Save On will then call Roberts and she will get a volunteer delivery person on it.

The number for Kimberley Save On Foods is 250-427-2313.

