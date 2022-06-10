Kimberley Rotary assists at Ready, Set, Learn event

On June 1st, the Rotary Club of Kimberley joined School District 6 and families of preschool children 3 – 5 years of age at their Ready, Set, Learn event. Gift bags for each family were provided along with pamphlets outlining all of the free programs, supports and opportunities available for families and their pre-school children prior to entering Kindergarten. Early Years community partners and the Kindergarten school principals were there as well. And Rotary members cooked up hamburgers and served salads, watermelon (a big hit with the kids) as well as juice and water. It was wonderful to see so many families taking advantage of this opportunity and socializing at the Blarchmont field. We don’t think anyone went home hungry!