Kimberley Rotary served up the food at the pre-school event. Photo submitted

Kimberley Rotary served up the food at the pre-school event. Photo submitted

Kimberley Rotary assists at Ready, Set, Learn event

On June 1st, the Rotary Club of Kimberley joined School District 6 and families of preschool children 3 – 5 years of age at their Ready, Set, Learn event. Gift bags for each family were provided along with pamphlets outlining all of the free programs, supports and opportunities available for families and their pre-school children prior to entering Kindergarten. Early Years community partners and the Kindergarten school principals were there as well. And Rotary members cooked up hamburgers and served salads, watermelon (a big hit with the kids) as well as juice and water. It was wonderful to see so many families taking advantage of this opportunity and socializing at the Blarchmont field. We don’t think anyone went home hungry!

Previous story
Cranbrook couple presented with Quilt of Valour

Just Posted

Kimberley Rotary served up the food at the pre-school event. Photo submitted
Kimberley Rotary assists at Ready, Set, Learn event

x
Cranbrook couple presented with Quilt of Valour

Naloxone is a fast-acting drug used to temporarily reverse the effects of opioid overdose. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)
Four deaths reported in Cranbrook in latest toxic drug crisis update

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick. Bulletin file
Kimberley’s housing needs: where are we now, what’s to come?