Kimberley Rotary begins second annual Gift of Christmas campaign

Representatives of the Rotary Club of Kimberley present a $10,000 cheque to PAC, school and Early Years programs representatives last year. (Left to Right) Brad Carrier, McKim Middle School Principal, Lynn Hauptman, Kimberley Rotary, Kim Waite, Selkirk PAC, Anali Aube, Lindsay Park PAC, Pat Barkley, Kimberley Rotary, Hans VonBloedau, Kimberley Rotary. Paul Rodgers photo.

Last year, the Kimberley Rotary Club partnered with the Parent Advisory Councils (PAC) and staff in Kimberley schools, along with the Early Childhood program to raise $10,000 to help make sure Kimberley children had gifts for Christmas. The program was called the Gift of Christmas and donations reached $10,000 in a very short period of time, about ten times more than Rotary had anticipated.

Given the success of that campaign, Rotary has taken on leadership of the cam-gain for a second year.

“Hopefully, we can match or exceed last year’s success in bringing the joy of Christmas to many Kimberley families,” said Rotarian Pat Barclay. “Once again, we will be working with the PACs and staff in the Kimberley schools and the Early Childhood Program to identify deserving children.

“Special thanks to last year’s donors and to those of you who are already indicating you will be donating to the program again this year and to those who will join us for the first time.”

Donations can be made, by December 5, at Kootenay Savings Credit Union; by e-transfer to kimberleyrotary238t@gmail.com; and by mail to the Kimberley Rotary club, Box 13, Kimberley, B.C., V1A 2YS

