Kimberley Rotary member Hans von Bloedau presented a cheque of $2000 from the Club’s Bingo funds to the Kimberley Nordic Club for their biathlon program. Submitted

Kimberley Rotary member Hans von Bloedau presented a cheque of $2000 from the Club’s Bingo funds to the Kimberley Nordic Club for their biathlon program. Submitted

Kimberley Rotary Bingo keeps on giving

Kimberley Rotary member Hans von Bloedau presented a cheque of $2000 from the Club’s Bingo funds to the Kimberley Nordic Club for their biathlon program.

“The goal of our club is to offer the community an opportunity to try the amazing sport of biathlon,” said Katherine Madsen, NCCP Biathlon Coach and Kimberley Biathlon Club Coordinator. “We are a small but passionate group of biathletes that keeps us on the firing line. Although we have many interested members to give a helping hand, we often lack the funds to get our projects off the ground. With your generous gift of money, the funds will allow us to complete our number one project- to recondition and reset our targets to IBU, (International Biathlon Union) standards.”

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Wildsight invites Kootenay youth to GoWild!

Just Posted

(File photo)
Cranbrook RCMP asking for help locating stolen U-Haul

Kimberley Rotary member Hans von Bloedau presented a cheque of $2000 from the Club’s Bingo funds to the Kimberley Nordic Club for their biathlon program. Submitted
Kimberley Rotary Bingo keeps on giving

Under changes proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of British Columbia, Revelstoke would be excluded from an updated riding map.
Revelstoke to be excluded in proposed Kootenay-Columbia electoral boundary changes

A prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area this week, potentially Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Bulletin file
Prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area within Kimberley city limits