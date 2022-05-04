Kimberley Rotary Bingo keeps on giving

Kimberley Rotary member Hans von Bloedau presented a cheque of $2000 from the Club’s Bingo funds to the Kimberley Nordic Club for their biathlon program.

“The goal of our club is to offer the community an opportunity to try the amazing sport of biathlon,” said Katherine Madsen, NCCP Biathlon Coach and Kimberley Biathlon Club Coordinator. “We are a small but passionate group of biathletes that keeps us on the firing line. Although we have many interested members to give a helping hand, we often lack the funds to get our projects off the ground. With your generous gift of money, the funds will allow us to complete our number one project- to recondition and reset our targets to IBU, (International Biathlon Union) standards.”