Kimberley Rotary Bingo player wins for the second time

Doris Pearson was the lucky winner of $1254 in Kimberley Rotary’s February 25th Rotary Online Bingo! This is the second win for Doris as she was one of the very early bingo players. Perhaps you could be our next winner but you have to purchase your cards for $10. This card will have you playing a variety of patterns throughout a Friday evening. Why not get some friends together (now that you can) and make it a bingo party! Purchase your tickets at https://golden-rotary.myshopify.com/ and be sure to select Kimberley Rotary Club in the drop-down menu.

