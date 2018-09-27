Kimberley Rotary Club raising funds for ShelterBox program at Fall Fair

The Kimberley Fall Fair is taking place this weekend, Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. The Kimberley Rotary Club will be at the fair, as always, with volunteers set up to raise funds for the ShelterBox Program.

Rotarian Pat Barclay explained that the Kimberley Rotary Club has provided more than 65 ShelterBoxes through past fall fairs, with funds being donated by the community.

ShelterBox is an international disaster relief organization that hand-delivers aid to families devastated by conflict or natural disaster, to give them safe shelter and the tools to rebuild communities. Their global network of supporters, staff and volunteers make it possible to deliver aid to some of the most remote communities in the world.

ShelterBox provides aid that is tailored to meet the needs of a community after a specific disaster. The aid they supply comes in the form of ShelterBoxes and ShelterKits.

The sturdy, green ShelterBoxes contain family-sized tents specially designed to withstand the elements and provide people with temporary shelter until they are able to start the process of rebuilding a home. The ShelterKits contain all of the essential tools people need to start repairing and rebuilding homes straight away.

The kits and boxes also contain the items that help transform shelter into a home, such as cooking sets, solar lights and activity sets for children.

They also provide extra items such as school boxes that contain everything needed to get lessons up and running after a disaster, depending on the situation.

When recipients get a ShelterBox or ShleterKit, the contents are a gift and they get to keep it.

ShelterBox is funded by public donations, Canadian individuals, companies and groups. They do not receive government funding.

Rotary has been with ShelterBox since their inception and is now an official partner. The Rotary logo appears on most ShelterBox supplies.

The Kimberley Rotary Club is also planning to take part in a ShelterBox Global Gift Campaign before Christmas. A number of local families have started the tradition of donating to ShelterBox instead of giving presents to other family members. More details on this opportunity will soon be available.

Look for the Kimberley Rotary Club and their ShelterBox booth at the Kimberley Fall Fair this weekend. Donations of $20 or more will receive a charitable tax receipt.



