Kimberley Rotary continues service above self

The Rotary Club of Kimberley is still very active during Covid–19

The Kimberley Rotary Club has been busy providing “Service Above Self” during the present Covid-19 pandemic.

1. The Girl Guide troupe in Kimberley was entering their annual G.C. Cookie sale when the Covid-19 shutdown cancelled plans to start their annual fundraising drive. Kimberley Rotary stepped in and purchased 120 boxes of Girl Guide Cookies which they then donated to the Helping Hands Food Bank. Individual Rotarians also purchased an additional 78 boxes.

1. The Kimberley Rotary Club is volunteering to pick up and deliver Food Hampers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from the Food Bank to local residents who are self-isolating

1. The Kimberley Rotary Club (along with a member of the Rotary Passport Club) have arranged with Save-On Foods to deliver groceries for residents requesting this service on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

1. On hearing the Kimberley Food Recovery program was in need of a label printer our Rotary club President donated one to them.

1. When the need for face masks became an issue a member of the Rotary Club stepped up and started producing them. Well over 100 at last count. If you are looking for a Non-Medical Mask there are some made by a Rotarian available at Centex and My Best Friends Closet (in the Platzl). The money from these sales is being donated to the Food Bank.

The Kimberley Rotary Club has continued to hold regular meetings (now online) and to support Kimberley. Watch for the installation of a new wheel chair friendly concrete path to the Rotary’s Splash Park and washrooms from the Arena parking lot. Proceeds from last year’s LobsterFest are paying the bill.

If you would like to find out more about the Kimberley Rotary Club check out our website at:

www. KimberleyRotary.org

If you would like to be considered for membership in the Kimberley Rotary Club please contact a member of the club and ask to be put on the club’s prospective member list. If you do not know a member of the club contact our membership chairperson: Hans von Bloedau hvonbloedau@gmail.com

Rotary