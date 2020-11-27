There are several options available for a ShelterBox donation. Submitted photo

There are several options available for a ShelterBox donation. Submitted photo

Kimberley Rotary continues to partner with ShelterBox

A ShleterBox donation is a great gift

Kimberley Rotary has been associated with raising funds for ShelterBox, led by the untiring efforts of Rotarian Graham Mann, who passed away last year.

Graham’s passion for ShelterBox led Kimberley Rotary to be one of the top donors in Canada. The Kimberley Rotary club has received a coveted Gold ShelterBox Award every year since getting involved with this 4-star rated program.

The Kimberley Rotary Club is once again working with ShelterBox Canada, a project partner of Rotary, to run a Christmas ShelterBox Global Gift campaign.

ShelterBox raises awareness and funds to help support families around the world who have been devastated by disaster or conflict. ShelterBox is dedicated to helping ensure no family is left without shelter – by going where others can’t, or won’t. By helping provide the emergency shelter and tools families need to self-recover, ShelterBox transforms despair into hope.

When disaster strikes ShelterBox will send in a Response Team to meet with local government agents and other disaster relief organization to assess what aid is most appropriate for the situation on the ground. Response Team members are chosen after an arduous selection process and they are highly trained for their position. Last year, Kimberley Rotarian Jaret Thompson qualified be one of a small but very elite group of ShelterBox Response Team members in Canada.

If you are looking for a meaningful gift for someone on your Christmas list, consider donating to ShelterBox. Let the person on you gift list know you purchased a ShelterBox Gift that will provide aid for a family devastated by conflict or natural disaster. For the family receiving the aid, the fact that someone far away cares will mean more than can be imagined. It will be a true Christmas gift.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wildsight to present webinar on Inland Temperate Rainforest
Next story
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Just Posted

There are several options available for a ShelterBox donation. Submitted photo
Kimberley Rotary continues to partner with ShelterBox

A ShleterBox donation is a great gift

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 65 new cases of COVID-19

Province-wide, there are 887 new cases of the virus

Peter Wilson, left, and Micah Rankin, right, formed the Special Prosecutor team that was tasked with reviewing and litigating charges stemming from the Bountiful investigation. Trevor Crawley photo.
End of Bountiful prosecution wraps up decades of legal battles

Constitutional questions had to be settled before a polygamy prosecution could move forward

College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball coaches (l-r) Bryan Fraser and Cisco Farrero continue to help their players develop their skills, despite the cancellation of competitive play for the 2020 academic year. (Submitted file)
Winter 2021 Avalanche volleyball season cancelled

Pacwest has curtailed competitive play for the winter 2021 semester

RDEK reminds public to register for their emergency notification system. File photo.
RDEK reminds residents to register for East Kootenay Evacuation Notification System

Provincial Alert system cannot be used for local emergencies

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 23, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. sets another COVID-19 record with 887 new cases

Another 13 deaths, ties the highest three days ago

Alexandre Bissonnette, who pleaded guilty to a mass shooting at a Quebec City mosque, arrives at the courthouse in Quebec City on February 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mathieu Belanger - POOL
Court strikes down consecutive life sentences; mosque shooter has prison term cut

The decision was appealed by both the defence and the Crown

Gold medallists in the ice dance, free dance figure skating Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, of Canada, pose during their medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Charlie Riedel
Olympic champions Virtue, Moir and Tewksbury among 114 Order of Canada inductees

Moir and Virtue catapulted to national stardom with their gold-medal performances at the Winter Olympics in 2018

Shoppers line up in front of a shop on Montreal’s Saint-Catherine Street in search of Black Friday deals in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Black Friday shopping in a pandemic: COVID-19 closes some stores, sales move online

Eric Morris, head of retail at Google Canada, says e-commerce in Canada has doubled during the pandemic.

School District 27 announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 this week (Nov. 23) at Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Entire gym class at northern B.C. high school isolating after confirmed COVID case

Contact tracing by Interior Health led to the quarantine

After twice have their wedding plans altered due to COVID-19 restrictions, Suzanne Schmidt and Andrew Sturgess got married in Bakerview Park last weekend, with the only guests being their two daughters, Zoey (foreground) and Tessa. (Darren Ripka photo)
From New Zealand to Bakerview Park, B.C. couple weds in ‘backyard’

Twice scaled-down wedding ‘proof that good things still happen during bad times’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Arthur Topham has been sentenced to one month of house arrest and three years of probation after breaching the terms of his probation. Topham was convicted of promoting hate against Jewish people in 2015. (Photo submitted)
Quesnel man convicted for anti-Semitic website sentenced to house arrest for probation breach

Arthur Topham was convicted of breaching probation following his 2017 sentence for promoting hatred

Langley School District's board office. (Langley Advance Times files)
‘Sick Out’ aims to pressure B.C. schools over masks, class sizes

Parents from Langley and Surrey are worried about COVID safety in classrooms

Most Read