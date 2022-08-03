Pictured receiving the cheque from Rotarian Lynn Hauptman is Brett Lucas, Heidi Grainger, Sage Grainger, Vaida Heath and Joanna Heath from Purcell Golf.

Pictured receiving the cheque from Rotarian Lynn Hauptman is Brett Lucas, Heidi Grainger, Sage Grainger, Vaida Heath and Joanna Heath from Purcell Golf.

Kimberley Rotary donates over $10,000 to Gymnastics Club

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club received not one but two cheques from the Rotary Club of Kimberley. The first cheque was raised in conjunction with Purcell Golf on Monday, July 11th at the charity golf night with all green fees sponsored by Rotary going to the Gymnastics Club. Extra donations were given by players and the Rotary Club matched all funds for a total of $3000. In addition, while selling tickets at Julyfest, Rotary collected in donations a further $240 for the Gymnastics Club. The second cheque of $7000 came from Bingo Funds. They know this grand total of $10,240 will be of great assistance to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club and the Jiminy Crickets Daycare.

Please continue to support the Kimberley Rotary Club by playing Rotary Community Online Bingo on Friday nights.

Previous story
Missing B.C. dog found after swimming 1 kilometre across Metro Vancouver river
Next story
PODCAST: Former world figure skating champ Victor Kraatz back coaching in B.C.

Just Posted

The Connell Ridge wildfire south of Cranbrook continues to grow to an estimated 850 hectares. Mike Turner photo.
Wind spurs growth on large wildfire burning south of Cranbrook

Visiting the Point of Presence at the Jaffray Fire Hall, from left: Rob Gay, chair of the RDEK Board and chair of the regional connectivity committee; Aimee Ambrosone, Columbia Basin Trust executive director, delivery of benefits, Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation, vice president; Rory Bruce, Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation, manager, projects and infrastructure; and Stan Doehle, RDEK Area B director. (Submitted photo)
Internet connection online for customers in Jaffray and Roosville

Kootenay Lately will play a double set at First Saturday in the Platzl. Music starts at noon. Facebook photo
Kimberley First Saturday music lineup

The Connell Ridge wildfire south of Cranbrook is estimated at 500 hectares, as of Wednesday afternoon. Trevor Crawley photo.
Wildfire south of Cranbrook grows to estimated 500 hectares