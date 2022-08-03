Kimberley Rotary donates over $10,000 to Gymnastics Club

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club received not one but two cheques from the Rotary Club of Kimberley. The first cheque was raised in conjunction with Purcell Golf on Monday, July 11th at the charity golf night with all green fees sponsored by Rotary going to the Gymnastics Club. Extra donations were given by players and the Rotary Club matched all funds for a total of $3000. In addition, while selling tickets at Julyfest, Rotary collected in donations a further $240 for the Gymnastics Club. The second cheque of $7000 came from Bingo Funds. They know this grand total of $10,240 will be of great assistance to the Kimberley Gymnastics Club and the Jiminy Crickets Daycare.

Please continue to support the Kimberley Rotary Club by playing Rotary Community Online Bingo on Friday nights.