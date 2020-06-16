Kimberley Rotary donates to Food Bank again

The Kimberley Rotary Club is a small one, but its members are still “people of action” in the City. They continue to provide free delivery of groceries from Save-On-Foods and the Food Bank for those isolating at home during the COVID pandemic. In fact, Rotary (and the Rotary Passport Club) recently picked up a number of new clients at Garden View Village after the Bus to the Village was no longer available to provide that service for the residents.

READ: Kimberley Rotary continues service above self

READ: 11th-annual Kimberley Rotary Lobsterfest dinner postponed

Also, Kimberley Rotarian, Helga, has taken “Service Above Self” to the next level by sewing non-medical masks. In addition to sewing and donating 110 masks to the Lions Valley View and Mountain View Lodges she has provided masks for sale in local outlets with all the revenue going to the Helping Hans Food Bank. She even made a few Rotary branded masks and auctioned these off to her fellow Rotarians. At last count Helga had raised $600 from the sales and the Kimberley Rotary Club matched this amount.

With an estimated 4 million Canadians using local Food Banks in Canada, this recent $1,200.00 Kimberley Rotary donation to our local Food Bank will provide some extra help. This donation is in addition to the 120 boxes of Girl Guide cookies and a $500.00 donation made earlier this year. Rotary would also like to thank all the volunteers at the Food Bank for what they are doing.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Rotary